Game is not won unless you get MS Dhoni out, says Jimmy Neesham

Before missing out on the third and fourth ODI against New Zealand due to hamstring injury, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 48

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Saturday heaped praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying that "you don't have the game won until you have him out." Before the ODI series in Australia, questions were raised over Dhoni's waning abilities with the bat but he silenced his critics with three back-to-back half-centuries.



Before missing out on the third and fourth ODI against New Zealand due to hamstring injury, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 48. He has regained full fitness and will play the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand. "His record speaks for itself. He is a fantastic player. I know there were some noises in the Indian media if he should be in the World Cup squad or not. He has got that calm demeanour in the middle-order. When you are bowling to him, you know you have not got the game won until you get him out," said Neesham ahead of the fifth ODI.

Talking about the final game of the ODI series, the New Zealand all-rounder, who is back after recovering from a hamstring injury, said he expects the ball to do a bit at the Westpac Stadium, like it did in Hamilton where India were bowled out for 92.

