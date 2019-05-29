Game of shadows

things-to-do

This play follows the adventures of Aladdin and the genie, with a shady twist

Witness a unique rendition of Aladdin's adventures with the genie, as the protagonist travels across the world to help people solve their problems. Involving only shadows, this play lets the narration, music and dance bring this classic character to life on the stage.

"Kids are frightened of shadows but we tried to give it a new dimension by presenting this play, which while being entertaining, also imparts knowledge with a social message," says Nishil Kamalan, the director, who thought of the concept after watching similar dance performances. "It's fascinating to see how a story can be portrayed on screen using just the shadow of our body and various objects," he adds.

ON June 2, 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

AT The Cuckoo Club, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

Call 9768316448

COST Rs 350

