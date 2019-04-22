Game of Thrones 8: Episode 2 leaks online hours before HBO airing

hollywood

Game Of Thrones, whose first episode of the eighth season premiered last week, airs on HBO at 9 pm Eastern Time. Some social media users responded to the leak

Brandon Stark/picture courtesy: HBO's Instagram account

The second episode of the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" leaked on the Internet ahead of its scheduled broadcast time on HBO Sunday.

According to The Wrap, fans of the epic fantasy series alerted on social media about the leak, claiming that the to-be-aired episode was released early via Amazon Prime Video in Germany.

The show, whose first episode of the eighth season premiered last week, airs on HBO at 9 pm Eastern Time. Some social media users responded to the leak.

"You can legally watch leaked episode on Amazon in Germany #GameofThrones," a user wrote on Twitter.

A German Reddit user posted, "Why can I see the second Episode yet (sic)?!"

The post also featured a screenshot from Amazon Prime in Germany that showed the opening titles of the show, captioned: "Game of Thrones, Staffel 8 [dt./OV] Folge 2" or season eight, episode two.

The publication also confirmed that the second episode was in fact released early, adding that it could be viewed after clicking on an attached link.

Representatives for HBO and Amazon Prime Video did not immediately respond to the request for comment. This is a second leak of the show after the highly-anticipated opening episode of the final season landed on DirecTV Now, four hours ahead of its premiere time last week.

The last season will premiere internationally on April 14. On the final season, Massie Williams, who plays the character of Arya Stark said: "I just think in these final seasons all of the women have started to really come into their own. One, that's been not very predictable. Two, it just makes a lot of sense.

"When you read into the show and you read into their storylines and how people have been playing the game, the five women on top have really deserved to be there. That was something that we had hoped for but the fact that the show is really going that way is just so powerful, unlike lots of other shows."

Also Read: Game of Thrones: Here's what The Night King's sigil actually means

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates