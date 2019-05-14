Game Of Thrones 8: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shares BTS picture with Lena Headey

hollywood

"The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother Lena Headey. That was a fun decade," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau captioned the post

Lena Headey

While the latest episode of 'Game of Thrones' left the fans in a state of shock, it was all fun for the actors behind the scenes. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who essayed the role of Jamie Lannister, shared a behind-the-shoot picture with co-star Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, on Instagram as the episode marked an end to both of their characters.

"The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother Lena Headey. That was a fun decade," Waldau captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Lena expressed her admiration for Cersei - touted as one of the most hated characters of the show - in an Instagram post. "There she goes. It's been fun, and bonkers. I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity," she wrote.

She added, "Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended (I know she'd never make it, knights watch wouldn't have her .. but still..)." The fantasy series is inching closer to its end and is keeping fans on their toes.

So far, every episode has sparked some or the other controversy, taking the internet by storm. Fans complained that the third episode of the latest season was 'too' dark to which the cinematographer's response was, "show is not meant to be watched on small screens like that of an iPad because it ruins the experience."

Earlier this month, a Starbucks cup caught the attention of the viewers in episode 5 and Twitter was flooded with the same. However, makers of the show removed any traces of the cup from the episode. So, if you missed watching the episode, you have missed 'Starbucks in Winterfell'.

