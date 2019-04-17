Game Of Thrones cast answers fans' queries for Jimmy Kimmel's 'Game of Phones'

hollywood

Washington D.C.: For those who find it difficult to understand the concept of 'Game of Thrones', Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, presented 'Game of Phones', where the stars themselves assisted in explaining the series. Kimmel's Monday night show had Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, John Bradley, Joe Dempsie, Maisie Williams, Kristian Nairn, Iwan Rheon and Liam Cunningham acting as telephone operators and answering questions from fans in a mock commercial, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"With so many characters, plots and locations it can be difficult to keep track of what's going on. For just $2.99 a minute, our certified experts will give you the answers you can trust," the commercial advertised. A fan asked, "Who poisoned King Joffrey," the reply came from Sansa (Sophie Turner) herself, "No one did it. Turned out to be a bad clam. Remember you have to touch the shell to make sure they're alive before you cook them."

"I just want to say that I hate you. You are sick and are just awful," a caller carped Ramsey Bolton played by Iwan Rheon, to which he replied, "You know I have caller ID. See you soon Gary."

Hodor, played by Kristian Nairn, refused to share his HBOGO password with the caller. Although, the caller was apt in guessing the password 'Hodor'. Cersei Lannister, Lena Headey in real, offered a piece of advice to a caller who was confused as what to do now as she has a crush on her brother. Cersei said, "It's illegal and demoral to act on those feelings. On the other hand, if he's hot go for it!"

Game of Thrones Hotline for Confused Fans

Gendry (Joe Dempsie) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) mocked swapping faces when a caller asked, "How does the face swapping things work?" The advertisement also shows a mock contract, where it is written for every character that they "must spend 20 hours a week answering the 'Game of Phones' hotline in perpetuity" and also "cut George R.R. Martin's lawn." The advertisement ends with 'No Habla Dothraki'.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI