Game Of Thrones fame Maisie Williams shares her struggles with mental health

Maisie Williams and Fearne Cotton/picture courtesy: Fearne Cotton's Instagram account

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, who plays the character of AryaStark, says she is tired of pretending to be who everyone thinks she should be. In a podcast "Happy Place", hosted by Fearne Cotton, Williams opened up about her struggles with mental health and revealed that it was only last year that she started to have a clearer head, eonline.com.

"Last year, in my own personal life, I just went through a lot of real revelations where I was like I'm not very happy doing this and pretending everything was fine. That wasn't a public thing. But after going through that, now I've sort of tried to be a lot more genuine. It just becomes a lot more relaxing after that I think," she said.

"You just drop it all and that's when you can really have fun," she remarked.

Fearne also shared the post of Instagram with Maisie and wrote: "Hello Monday and Hola to a brand NEW series of Happy Place! Series 3 kicks off with the magnificent @maisie_williams which is an episode we recorded with a live audience at The Troxy with @dicefm. She was as dignified, dynamic and maverick like as I had imagined. I really hope you enjoy it. Available by clicking the link in my bio, or where ever you get your podcasts. [sic]"

Said the actress who got popular for her role as Arya Stark in "Game Of Thrones", aired in India on Star World. Claiming that said she is far from perfect, Williams said she had many more good days than bad days.

She said: "I still lay in bed, like at 11 p.m., telling myself all the things I hate about myself. There's still a journey, I think. But at least dropping the act and just being who you truly are, that's definitely the first step. Not trying to be who you want me to be right now in this moment."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS