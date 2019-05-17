Game Of Thrones fans sign petition for final season remake
In fact, The Bells proved to be the most-watched Game Of Thrones episode in the show's history, with the series finale poised to bring in bigger ratings
The finale of Game Of Thrones season eight hasn't even aired yet and fans are already demanding a remake of the final season. Over 1,05,000 unhappy fans have signed a Change.org petition calling for a remake of the last season of HBO's adaptation of George RR Martin's fantasy books, claim reports.
The petition titled Remake Game Of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers, was started earlier this week. According to the fan who started the petition, showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have "proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (the books) to fall back on".
"This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO," the petition concluded. The petition didn't include any original suggestions or ideas on how to improve the show or what could conceivably constitute a story that "makes sense" to the petition's author.
While the divisive second-to-last episode, titled The Bells, may have drawn the ire of many fans as well as some vocal support from fans, the mixed reviews didn't negatively impact the ratings of the show. In fact, The Bells proved to be the most-watched Game Of Thrones episode in the show's history, with the series finale poised to bring in bigger ratings.
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Kangana Ranaut slays like a boss in a black pantsuit at Cannes Grey Goose Party
- De De Pyar De Movie Review - Old man and the khichdi
- Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra looks like a goddess in an ombre sequin thigh-high slit dress
- Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone is a vision in white thigh-high slit gown
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut nails the saree and opera gloves look with panache
- Tiger Shroff: Dance-off with Hrithik Roshan will be tough
- From Bharat to Kyrgyzstan; makers plan a worldwide release
- Aditya Seal: Didn't draw comparisons between SOTY 2 and Avengers
- De De Pyaar De review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu's film not a regular rom-com
- Vir Das: Want to visit as many cities as we can
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
POTUS will have advance copies of 'Game of Thrones' season 6