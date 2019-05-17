Game Of Thrones fans sign petition for final season remake

hollywood

The finale of Game Of Thrones season eight hasn't even aired yet and fans are already demanding a remake of the final season. Over 1,05,000 unhappy fans have signed a Change.org petition calling for a remake of the last season of HBO's adaptation of George RR Martin's fantasy books, claim reports.

The petition titled Remake Game Of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers, was started earlier this week. According to the fan who started the petition, showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have "proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (the books) to fall back on".

"This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO," the petition concluded. The petition didn't include any original suggestions or ideas on how to improve the show or what could conceivably constitute a story that "makes sense" to the petition's author.

While the divisive second-to-last episode, titled The Bells, may have drawn the ire of many fans as well as some vocal support from fans, the mixed reviews didn't negatively impact the ratings of the show. In fact, The Bells proved to be the most-watched Game Of Thrones episode in the show's history, with the series finale poised to bring in bigger ratings.

