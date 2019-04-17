Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden quashes James Bond rumours

hollywood

Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden claims his association with the spy film could be linked to his role of Sergeant David Budd in Bodyguard

Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden has quashed rumours of being the next James Bond in the coveted franchise. "It's all just noise," he said in an interview to an international publication.

He claims his association with the spy film could be linked to his role of Sergeant David Budd in Bodyguard. "By March, there will be another British TV show with another young male actor, and then he'll be the next James Bond for the following two months." Rumours of Idris Elba being cast in the series have also done the rounds.

Richard Madden's breakout role came in 2011, as Robb Stark in HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones, for which he received the Screen International Award for Star of Tomorrow and two SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series nominations, amongst other accolades. Apart from the much-loved drama, the actor has been seen in a lot of subsequent roles include leading the first season of the historical fiction series Medici: Masters of Florence (2016) as Cosimo de' Medici, and starring in the films of Disney's Cinderella (2015) and Netflix's romantic comedy Ibiza (2018).

In 2018, Madden gained wider recognition for his leading role as David Budd in the BBC thriller series Bodyguard, the UK's most-watched television drama since current records began, for which he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama and the National Television Award for Drama Performance, and was also nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Talking about his first ever on-screen appearance, Game of Thrones is finally back on air with the latest and final season, season eight. The first episode of the eighth season of the world's most popular fantasy-fiction series has already become the talk of the town, with fans around the world tweeting their excitement. The most-tweeted about characters were Bran, Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa, and Cersei. The most-tweeted emoji throughout the night was the laughing emoji.

