Game Of Thrones wins big at the 70th Primetime Emmys

hollywood

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be telecast repeat tonight at 8 pm On Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD

The entire cast of Game Of Thrones/Picture courtesy: @TheEmmys|Twitter

Winter arrived early at this year's Primetime Emmys as "Game of Thrones" took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series while newcomer "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" surprised with its clean sweep in the comedy category, including the top award of the Outstanding Comedy Series.

check out the entire list of Emmys winners right away:

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Merritt Wever As Mary Agnes - Godless



Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Ryan Murphy - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story



Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jeff Daniels As Frank Griffin - Godless



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Darren Criss As Andrew Cunanan - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Regina King As Lattice Butler - Seven Seconds



Outstanding Limited Series

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Charlie Brooker & William Bridges, Black Mirror



Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: Uss Callister

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Peter Dinklage As Tyrion Lannister - Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Joe Weisberg & Joel Fields - The Americans

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Thandie Newton As Maeve Millay - West World

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Stephen Daldry - The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Matthew Rhys As Phillip Jennings - The Americans



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Claire Foy As Queen Elizabeth || - The Crown

Outstanding Drama Series

Game Of Thrones



Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein As Susie Myerson - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel



Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Amy Sherman Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel



Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Henry Wrinkler As Gene Cousineau - Barry



Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Amy Sherman Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader As Barry - Barry



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan As Mrs Maisel - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

John Mulaney - Kid Gorgeous At Radio City



Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race



Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Glenn Weiss - The Oscars



Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Also Read: Peter Dinklage To Star In Rumpelstiltskin

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI