Game Of Thrones wins big at the 70th Primetime Emmys
Winter arrived early at this year's Primetime Emmys as "Game of Thrones" took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series while newcomer "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" surprised with its clean sweep in the comedy category, including the top award of the Outstanding Comedy Series.
check out the entire list of Emmys winners right away:
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Merritt Wever As Mary Agnes - Godless
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Ryan Murphy - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Jeff Daniels As Frank Griffin - Godless
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Darren Criss As Andrew Cunanan - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Regina King As Lattice Butler - Seven Seconds
Outstanding Limited Series
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Charlie Brooker & William Bridges, Black Mirror
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: Uss Callister
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Peter Dinklage As Tyrion Lannister - Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Joe Weisberg & Joel Fields - The Americans
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Thandie Newton As Maeve Millay - West World
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Stephen Daldry - The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Matthew Rhys As Phillip Jennings - The Americans
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Claire Foy As Queen Elizabeth || - The Crown
Outstanding Drama Series
Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein As Susie Myerson - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Amy Sherman Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Henry Wrinkler As Gene Cousineau - Barry
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Amy Sherman Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader As Barry - Barry
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan As Mrs Maisel - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
John Mulaney - Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Glenn Weiss - The Oscars
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI
