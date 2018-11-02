Game on! PUBG tournament this Sunday at Lower Parel

things-to-do

A PUBG mobile tournament readies to unfold for the first time in the city this Sunday

PUBG is a popular mobile game

Gaming karke itna time waste kyun kar rahe ho? Albeit a huge market for gamers, India has hardly recognised it as an industry, while the tag of a professional gamer comes with great merit in North America and Western Europe. But as the access to technology continues to penetrate more regions in the country, it isn't too hard to be optimistic, especially with the rise of mobile gaming. Released in 2017, PlayerUnknown's Battleground, popularly known as PUBG, has developed a cult following in the mobile gaming space, although it is available on PC as well. It's supposed to be so addictive that even members of the Indian cricket team were spotted playing the game on their phones while they waited at the Mumbai aiport mid-week.

Prem Mehta, a 23-year-old aspiring MBA student attributes it to its adaptable interface. "There are usually massive differences when developers release a PC game onto a mobile platform. You realise that you can only do 20 percent of the tasks on your phone that you could previously do on your computer. But PUBG is credible, as the animations are well-executed," he says. This popularity was what appealed to Kasa Kai Mumbai, an organisation that hosts community events across the city, ranging from sports match screenings to open mics, and they decided to host a city championship around it.

At MTV FLYP this Sunday, both seasoned gamers like Mehta and absolute beginners can arrive with their mobile phones to participate in the PUBG tournament with pooled prize money at stake — don't forget the bragging rights. "This is the first time we're venturing into this space. The whole point is to learn from people better than you, and just have fun. So, we're expecting around 100 people and there will be slots for everyone. You can play as an individual, a duo, or a squad of four people," founder Suneet Kumbhat explains.



Aayush Bhat, Suneet Kumbhat and Prem Mehta

There will also be supervisors from Nucleya Gaming at the event, as there is a tendency for players to use cheat codes. "In the game, you are dropped on an island called Pochinki, and then you have to go around searching for weapons and engage in a shootout. You can't always see the person you're shooting at, but people tend to use controls to manipulate that. So, we have set specific rules around the game, and we'll be personally supervising each player," says Ayush Bhat of the gaming company.

The event will feature a death race that, Bhat says, isn't heard of in India. It will essentially be a segment where players engage in a shootout while driving. So, it doesn't matter if a player has a higher level of experience; if the death count is low, he loses. Mehta, who is a level-eight player, feels this may be the start of something. "Anyone can play this game from home, but community events like these are only heard of in countries like the US or Singapore. I won't be taking this as a challenge, but this is an opportunity for me to meet so many more people."

ON November 4, 11 am to 6 pm

AT Trade View building, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel

LOG ON TO www.kasakaimumbai.com

Cost Rs 300 per person

