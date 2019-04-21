Game Review: Beta Version of Mortal Kombat 11 is easy to execute and learn

sunday-mid-day

Like with any Mortal Kombat game, there are a lot of moves to remember. While button mashing works with the easy AI opponents, it wonât take you far in a fight with an actual person online

Mortal Kombat 11 scheduled for release later this month released a time-limited beta for players who pre-booked the game. We got our hands on a copy and it is a thing of beauty.

The beta only offered access to Klassic Towers, online combat and character customisation. With just a few characters of the entire roster made available, namely Scorpion, Baraka, Skarlett, Jade and Kabal. We enjoyed playing with Baraka a lot, his close combat moves are unmatched. Scorpion was also fun to play, all his signature moves were easy to execute and the new moves were easy to learn as well.

Like with any MK game, there are a lot of moves to remember. While button mashing works with the easy AI opponents, it won’t take you far in a fight with an actual person online.

The overall game pace seems a little slower, but this lets you play a more calculated game. The graphics have improved a lot over the last game. Character animations, gore and special moves are places where you can tell the difference.

Your favourite characters can also be customised. While this is fun, it seems like a gimmick to get people to fork over cash for unique looks. Mortal Kombat 11 is on track to be the best MK yet. From what we have seen, there isn't anything to fault it on yet. Let’s hope the rest of the game plays as well as the beta, when it releases on April 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates