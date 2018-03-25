Game Review - Devil May Cry: HD Collection

Bad camera angles and abrupt shifts make the new high definition version of Devil May Cry a lazy experience

As a game, Devil May Cry has always been nothing short of legendary. Now, with the re-re-introduction of the HD version, players can experience this classic on their latest gaming console. We say re-re-introduction because an HD version of the game was already introduced a while ago for PS3. The only difference in the two is that the game now does 1080p.

The content remains the same, this is both a good and bad thing. While the story remains and the action sequences are more than satisfying, it suffers from bad camera angles and abrupt noticeable shifts to SD, especially during cut-scenes and menu selection screens. The camera angles that were meant to provide cinematic views of the action in the original game, now feel restrictive because you can’t see where the enemies are.

Despite this, the HD pack is great to have, the gameplay mechanics still hold up and the combination of swordplay and guns is still a lot of fun, though the dialogues haven’t aged well. The game is hard as you have to pace yourself and avoid getting hit too much, if you want to make it to the end of every title. Though this is a very lazy HD remake, the game is strong enough to be relevant even today.

Devil May Cry:

HD Collection

Rating: 2.5/5

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: PS4, XBO

Price: Rs 2,499

