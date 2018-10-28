Game Review: Matka calibur makes a triumphant return

sunday-mid-day

Soulcalibur VI

The first time I played Soulcalibur was on a Dreamcast at a gaming competition at one of India's first gaming cafés near MG Road in Pune. While I do not recall the name of the café, I do recall matka calibur as it was lovingly called amongst the gamers.

The matka here referred to the reliance of the game on chance wins by button mashing rather than developing actual skills to play it. Regardless, it was a fun game and perfect between marathon sessions of Need for Speed, Quake 3 and Counter Strike.





The release of the new Soulcalibur feels nostalgic. It still lives up to the matka calibur moniker, where I had no idea how just button mashing was enough to create seemingly complex moves. It was also a valid strategy even through most of the story mode. This also means it's fun to play.

Yes, Soulcalibur VI is not the prettiest one-on-one fighter in the market right now, but what it lacks in graphic appeal, it more than makes up with customisation. I made a few anime characters using the feature and it was easy to use. There are, however, a limitations in terms of equipment. But, Soulcalibur VI delivers on the basics, staying true to its brand.

Rating: 4/5

Developer: Bandai Namco

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PS4, XBO

Price: Rs 3,999

