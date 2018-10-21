Game Review: New version of PUBG makes for interesting game-play

sunday-mid-day

PUBG

The new version of PUBG 0.9 was leaked online over the week and we got our hands on it. There are several new additions to the game. The major update is the night mode and night vision goggles, not to mention the whole Halloween theme PUBG has adopted for the festive season. The night mode is only randomly available on the Erangel map.

There are a few other tweaks that make the game more playable. I tried the leaked beta out and the game plays pretty much the same. There have been some improvements in aiming. You can also watch other opponents in the "spectate" mode after being killed. The night mode makes it difficult to see other players, and the night vision goggles barely help. The vehicles though, can be spotted even from a mile away. All of this makes for interesting change in the game-play and strategy.

