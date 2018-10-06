Game Review: Pro-evolution Soccer is for fans of football

sunday-mid-day

However, knowledge of the game is essential to truly enjoy the nuances of Pro-Evolution Soccer. While FIFA may reign the casual market, this is a game made for fans of the beautiful game

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Pro-evolution Soccer (PES) keeps pushing the boundaries as far as football videogames go and PES 2019 is no different. While it has to keep defending itself against Electronic Art's FIFA, PES has steadily cultivated a loyal fan base, thanks to its innovations that have to do with how the game is played.

Magic Moments is what makes PES 2019 different from the competition — they are a bunch of 39 skill traits that make each player unique. Things like fighting spirit or penalty specialist really enhance the game by affecting how these players react to in-game situations.

While playing the game is a lot of fun, the referees in the game seem over enthusiastic about calling free kicks and handing out yellow cards. Though we didn't get a red one during the course of the review, these constant interruptions were annoying.

I particularly liked the 'Become a Legend' mode, where you take on the role of one player and make him the star of the game. Master League where you handle a club was also fun, but nothing new. It's also high time that PES starts paying attention to their interfaces. The game has some of the most boring menus ever.

The commentary also gets old quickly. PES 2019 is still a wonderful game and every year it gets a little better.

Rating: 4/5

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX

Price: PC: Rs 3,390; PS4/XBOX: Rs 3,499

