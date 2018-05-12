Game Review: Remastered version of Assassin's Creed: Rogue is ancient and boring

Visually, the game looks really good and the story is still intriguing enough to jump in, but the game shows its age with its gameplay

Assassin's Creed: Rogue is the story of Shay Cormac, an assassin, who switches sides to join the Templars. The remastered game has updated textures and other graphical improvements to take advantage of the new 4K consoles. Visually, the game looks really good and the story is still intriguing enough to jump in, but the game shows its age with its gameplay.

The combat and climbing are so unintuitive and just plain bad. After playing Origins and seeing what a great Assassin's game can do, Rogue just feels ancient. Bringing this back from the dead seems like a mistake. However, players who missed the game the first time might want to check out the interesting story of Shay.

Assassin's Creed: Rogue Remastered

Rating: 2/5

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

