Game Review: Resident Evil 2 is an almost frame-to-frame remake of the original 1998 game

Resident Evil 2 sets a new standard in videogame remakes, satisfying both new audiences and old

Remakes are a tough thing to get right; there is a lot of nostalgia factor that goes into an old game and it's hard to compete with that. This is why the remake of Resident Evil 2 is so important.

RE2 is an almost frame-to-frame remake of the original 1998 game, which came out on the PS2. The game is updated with the latest graphics and newer sounds, but the core of the gameplay and the focus remains the same.

Kill a variety of zombies, while trying to save your bullets and exploring the ruins of Raccoon city. Like the original, RE2 relies heavily on the darkness and the ever present scarcity of ammo. In fact, there is never a point in the entire game where you feel like there is more ammo than you needed.

There is also a feeling of claustrophobia, thanks to the lighting and having only a torch to light the way in narrow hallways. The updated sounds can play havoc with your mind; this is especially true when the Tyrant strolls around to attack you — hearing his footsteps approach filled us with dread every time.

The story starts with our protagonists Leon and Claire strolling into Racoon city at the worst possible time. They meet at a convenience store filled with zombies and barely make it out alive together, only to get separated when they enter the city. You can play as both Leon and Claire, and though, there is an overlap, it does have a new boss, monsters and different weapons.

While both of them are great protagonists, there is little dimension to them — they are the same person with different genders. The side characters in the game, however, are more interesting and bring in a lot of character to the story.

This is how a remake needs to be made, no more rescaling the old games. Just make them again with newer graphics and game mechanics — let us truly enjoy what made them great in the first place.

The remake captures all the emotions you feel when you are in a horrifying situation, with barely enough ammo and the threat of the unknown always looming. If you have the heart to experience a scary videogame, buy Resident Evil 2. Avoid if you don't have the stomach for it.

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX

Price: PC: Rs 2,999;

PS4/XBOX: Rs 3,499

