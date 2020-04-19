Game Review: Resident Evil 3

This remake series of Resident Evil has been nothing but gold. Reliving the game with modern graphics just reiterates that a solid game is ageless. In the third installment, you take on the role of Jill Valentine as she escapes Racoon City. The city, of course, is littered with zombies and monsters. But for some reason, a super zombie known as Nemesis is after Jill.

RE3 is as much fun as it is terrifying. This is mostly because of Nemesis, a monster of a zombie that will stop at nothing. When I say nothing, I mean it. It is almost impossible to kill Nemesis and that is made very clear early on in the game. He is pretty much the real star of the game, I got butterflies in my stomach each time Jill was being followed around.

This was also a problem, as most other zombies didn't cut it once I had dealt with Nemesis. All other zombies seemed easy to sidestep or just shoot twice in the head. Sure, some would wake up as you passed them, providing shock value, but nothing compared to the dread of Nemesis.

The main element of the game—surviving with minimum supplies—still applies. So, sometimes sidestepping is better than killing a zombie. There are also lots of puzzles with good rewards.

The story, unfortunately, is not brilliant but it's not bad either. However, the voice acting and characters in the game are pretty awesome. Capcom has done a good job with the Resident Evil 3 remake and if you are looking for that post-apocalyptic horror fix right now, you can't go wrong with this.

Rating: 4/5

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: PC, XBO, PS4

Price: Rs 3,499

