Game Review: Star Wars Squadrons

Rating: 4/5

Developer: Motive

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX

Price: Rs 2,499

Electronic Arts has had varying success with Star Wars games—while some are excellent, others are barely passable. While the premise of Star Wars Squadrons sounds like it is going to be bland and boring, the actual end result is anything but this.

This has a lot to do with the great characters created for this storyline and the actual flying of the spacecrafts in the game. The story gives you multiple perspectives of the same storyline, switching back and forth between the Rebels and the Empire. This in turn, gives you a chance to fight and experience the game on both sides. That said, the story mode is linear and there is barely any semblance of choice.

Motive has done a good job with the controls system for the spacecrafts. The controls are introduced in a systematic way and, with a little bit of practice, you will feel like an experienced pilot.

The missions are a little disappointing they almost always follow the same pattern, over and over, but the dogfights that result are good enough to make you forget why you ended up there in the first place.

Graphically, the dogfighting portions of the game are surreal, even the details in the cockpits are good. I can only imagine how good this game looks in VR mode, considering it has a VR option if you happen to have the requisite gear.

