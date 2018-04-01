Game Review: The revamped Burnout Paradise is just as good as the original

The remastered version of Burnout Paradise plays out as brilliantly as the original driving game

EA re-releases Burnout Paradise for the new gen consoles and it is as gorgeous as ever. You will find it difficult to tell the game’s age just by playing it. And, considering it is a 10-year old game, the level of detail is unbelievable. The soundtrack is probably the only place you can tell that Burnout Paradise is old, but the retro tunes bring back fond memories.

The game plays as brilliantly as the original - you will feel like a driving god with the arcade handling. The damage on the car, the textures, everything is just made perfectly. If that wasn’t inviting enough, the remastered game comes with more vehicles - 150 to be precise and eight DLCs already pre-added to the game. The DLCs add events and vehicles to the game, which means you will probably be replaying this one forever. With the amount of content packed into the game, it is well worth the asking price.

Burnout Paradise

Rating: 5/5

Developer: Criterion Games

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platform: PS4, XBOX

Price: Rs 2,999

