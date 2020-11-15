Game Review - Watchdogs: Legion gets innovative

Watchdogs: Legion

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Price: Rs 3,999

Previous versions of Watchdogs put us in the shoes of a singular master hacker/spy/combat expert. This time around, Ubisoft tried something bolder and made almost all of the people you encounter in the city of London, recruitable with no clear single protagonist. It's an innovative approach and you can switch between recruits, some of whom are better suited for certain missions. These recruits are part of the hacker collective DedSec, who have been wrongly implicated in a London bombing by a sinister group called Zero Day. As part of DedSec, you are tasked with uncovering the conspiracy and clearing their name. All this, of course, takes place in a dystopian London.

I love the way Watchdogs approaches missions. You are always encouraged to explore to find hidden tech points and other goodies hiding all over the map. The way you go about finishing a mission also depends on the recruit you are using. Watchdogs Legion is a fun game overall. I loved the idea that you can approach the gameplay in multiple ways thanks to all the different types of recruits. If you are looking for something that challenges the sandbox approach to gaming then this is for you. As long as you aren't looking for another GTA, you should be fine.

