Games kids play

It is not just adolescents who might be having a tough time adjusting to life at home in the pandemic. Younger children are also deprived of the fun and games they look forward to under normal circumstances. They aren't getting to meet their friends either.

But an event this weekend is aimed at injecting some fun in their lives. Organised by kids' platform Hullabaloo, it involves a host of games that will be played online. These include walking like different types of animals, such as crabs and ducks, and dice games. The intent is to stimulate children both physically and mentally, over two sessions, every Tuesday and Thursday.

On August 18, 4.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 600 for two sessions

