Gaming company: Sushant Singh Rajput didn't conceptualise action game FAU-G

Updated: 08 September, 2020 08:05 IST | IANS | Mumbai

The gaming company that will soon be launching the game FAU-G has clarified that it wasn't conceptualised by Sushant Singh Rajput.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Fan-Club, Sushant Singh Rajput

The upcoming multiplayer mobile action game FAU-G is not conceptualised by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the company that is about to launch the game clarified in a statement on Monday. "This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumours on social media that FAU-G was conceptualised by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless," said Vishal Gondal, co-founder of the Indian gaming company nCore, in a statement.

The game, which was launched by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on his Twitter handle last week, has faced plagiarism flack for his poster.

On this, the official clarification ran: "Further, there are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from Shutter Stock. Additionally, this is just a teaser poster and we would be releasing the official game title screen and in-game art soon."

The nCore statement added that a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, and designers, who have worked on top gaming titles in the past, are currently developing FAU-G game.

"Mr. Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore," the statement read.

First Published: 08 September, 2020 07:00 IST

