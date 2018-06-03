Gaming: Crew 2 beta is all you want it to be

The closed beta let us experience handling the different types of vehicles including a stunt plane, street racing car, an off roading truck and a speed boat in the first 30 minutes of the game

If you have watched the trailer for Crew 2, you know that is about mastering all types of motorsports. We managed to play the closed beta release for the game and we must say it doesn't disappoint.

The closed beta let us experience handling the different types of vehicles including a stunt plane, street racing car, an off roading truck and a speed boat in the first 30 minutes of the game. Completing a race in each of the genres gives you a free vehicle, which you can drive around in the open-world setting or use to compete in other races.

The handling of the vehicles is very arcade and the controls are the same, regardless of what vehicle you race with. This makes things very easy for newbies. The beta is not flawless though, we faced a few problems starting up, choosing street racing as our first race continuously crashed the game, which didn't seem like a problem once we started our game with the boat challenge. The controls also felt choppy when you were walking about as you tried out the rides available at the pitstops, though walking around doesn't seem to be a big part of the game. Since this is a beta, this isn't really a complaint. By the time the game is out most of these issues should be ironed out.

The game also features a phenomenal collection of music and they pair nicely with the game to enhance the whole racing feel. The only thing we can actually complain about is the story, which was very generic and just felt like an excuse to race. Maybe it's a ruse and we will get better dialogues and a good story in the final game. For a beta, this game is top notch, watch out for our review when the game in out later this month.

Crew 2

Developer: Ivory Tower

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX

Release Date: 29 June, 2018

