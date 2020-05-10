Gaming Review: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The events in Ori and the Will of the Wisps occur directly after the first game, Ori and the Blind Forest (2015). Don't worry, it doesn't matter if you haven't played the first game—though it does help enhance the story.

The game is essentially a side-scrolling platformer that seems to be inspired by games of the past. However, this is no easy game; Ori and the Will of the Wisps makes you earn the victory at every stage. Forget the boss monsters, just the environment is enough to kill Ori. You will have to jump and time everything, including shifting of your powers, if you want to get anywhere.

In return, you get a great story and a true sense of accomplishment. The boss monsters are also an entire routine that you need to master in a very short while. Each boss, like most platformers, will have trigger events before they perform an attack. You will have to learn these and figure out the right time to attack, if you want to defeat a boss.

Graphically, Ori and the Will of the Wisps has a dark but cutesy design, which is also reflected in its music and audio. While Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a little violent, it could be okay for a slightly older child, say above 10. The total game is around 12-13 hours long, longer if you struggled as I did.

Overall, the game is a great platformer and if you are looking for a game that you don't mind playing with your kids around then this is it. The game is free if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass else you can pay R1,999 to own it.

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer: Moon Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: PC, XBO

Price: Rs 1,999

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news