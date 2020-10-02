Gandhi Jayanti 2020: 7 Gandhi quotes you need to get through pandemic

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birthday of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. We take this opportunity to pay reverence to a true leader who accomplished the insurmountable in a time which wasn’t very kind. His accomplishments might only be outshone by the brilliance of his mind. Gandhi has become a symbol of peace and non-violence across the world and his philosophies have continued to inspire generations.



As we find ourselves in the middle of arguably the biggest health and economic crisis in modern history, our struggles have become far beyond what we’ve been prepared for. A mockery has been made of all our grand plans- weddings, graduations, impending jobs, birthdays, vacations. Coronavirus has forced us to pause and rethink about our normal lives. What does normal even mean? In times of crisis, when existential questions take centre-stage in our minds, philosophy and wisdom become our saviours.

Gandhi rose to become the leader he did because his words resonated with millions in a tumultuous time. How timelessness can be a measure of great art, similarly, relevance can be a measure of wisdom. We’ve grown up with several famous words of his, ‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world’ and ‘An eye for an eye will make the whole world go blind’. His pearls of wisdom are a testament to his deep understanding of human behaviour and society.



The best way to honour great minds is to remember and reflect upon their ideas. Lord knows, the nation needs it. Here are 7 Mahatma Gandhi quotes to help you get by in this time of crisis:



1. The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.

Covid-19 has pushed millions into extreme poverty while the lockdown gave birth to an unprecedented food crisis. In times of collective distress, we must come together to help those who are marginalized, because it is them, who are the most vulnerable and suffer the most.

It doesn’t take much to be humane. Paying your staff while they cannot make it to work, buying ice cream from the vendor across the street, or simply offering the delivery person a cold beverage and a small tip can go a long way.

2. The enemy is fear. We think it is hate, but it is fear.

We fear what we do not understand. Covid-19 has been so deadly because we do not know enough about this novel virus. The need for physical safety, acknowledged as a basic human need in Maslow’s 'Hierarchy of Needs', is indisputable.



We have been scared for far too long, which has at times made us treat others unfairly be it our healthcare workers (residing in close proximity), house help, or pointing fingers at a certain community.



3. Whatever you do may seem insignificant to you, but it is most important that you do it.



In 1961, American President J. Kennedy, on a visit to the NASA headquarters, asked a janitor what he did at NASA, to which the man replied that he was helping put a man on the moon. No task is insignificant. Especially, now, when leaving the safety of your house is a potential threat to your health.



Healthcare workers are our heroes, but so is everyone who has worked to make our lives run smoothly. Be it people who’re working in factories, grocery stores, driving autos, or sanitation workers.

4. If patience is worth anything, it must endure to the end of time. And a living faith will last in the midst of the blackest storm.

Coronavirus has been the biggest test of our collective patience. With no vaccine in sight, it will continue to be so. It can be overwhelming to live in a limbo-like state when the world is crumbling around us.



We must remember that patience is no good if it doesn’t endure. Religion might be the opium of the people, but faith can get us by the darkest of nights. It might be difficult to keep the faith alive, but sometimes, it’s all we have.

5. Adversity is the mother of progress.



Adversity might seem endless right now, but humans have overcome World Wars and crises’ before. Throughout history, plagues and natural calamities have caused unthinkable damage but they’ve also led to breakthroughs in medicine, science, technology, and advanced society.



6. Simplicity is the essence of universality.



Confined to our homes, stripped of our usual indulgences; it has become clearer than ever, how little we need to survive.

Our fast-paced city lives made us consume mindlessly, never stopping to think if we needed to buy the things we thought we needed or doing the things we thought we should. A much-needed de-cluttering of our lives helps us to focus on the things that do matter, the simple things.



7. Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.



Happiness isn’t a finish line you cross or an achievement you unlock in a video game. It is a state of being you constantly strive for, a mood that passes you by. When you’ve truly de-cluttered your life, looked within, and centred yourself, you will find your thoughts, words, and actions to be in harmony- which will result in lasting happiness and peace.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news