Gandhi Jayanti: Sanjay Dutt shares video from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, writes 'Happy Birthday Bapu'

On Friday, Sanjay Dutt went nostalgic on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The actor went took a trip down memory lane and talked about what is probably one the most iconic films in Bollywood. It’s none other than ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’. The film starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead along with Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan and immediately won the hearts of everyone with its slice of life content.

Sanjay Dutt even shared a video from the film to mark Gandhi Ji’s birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bapu! #GandhiJayanti (sic)".

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Bapu! #GandhiJayanti A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) onOct 2, 2020 at 2:48am PDT

The actor has given some memorable performances over the years be it funny or grey, Sanjay Dutt has nailed each project that he has taken up and will be seen in a series of films in the future.

