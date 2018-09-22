Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Beware! Stingrays may play spoilsport during Ganesh visarjan

ganesh-chaturthi

Venomous fish found washed up on city's beaches, indicating that they must be close to the shore; could pose a problem for devotees

In an alarming development, two days before the final Ganesh visarjan, stingrays have been washing up on the beaches along the city's coast. They are mostly being spotted at Girgaum beach, which sees a flock of devotees visiting during the visarjan.

Speaking to mid-day , Pradip Patade , member of the group, Marine Life of Mumbai (MLoM) said, "On Thursday, one of my friends spotted stingrays all over Girgaum Chowpatty and informed me. When I reached the spot, I saw many of them entangled in a net."



Dead stingrays along Girgaum beach

He added, "I would like to urge people coming to the beach to be very careful when entering the water as the sting from this fish's tail can be very painful. If they happen to get stung by the fish, they need to rush to a hospital immediately." Around 50-60 stingrays were spotted on the beach on Friday, too. There is a barb in the tail of the fish that contains venom. If someone steps on the fish, they sting in defence.

"Juvenile stingrays are commonly found close to the beach during the monsoon as they find food there and once they grow, they return to the deep sea. Those visiting the beach should wear gumboots to prevent being stung," said Patade.

In September 2013 , mid-day had reported (Ganpati Visarjan Horror: Stingrays Attack Devotees At Girgaum Chowpatty) about people being hospitalised after they felt shooting pain in their legs after venturing into the sea at Girgaum to immerse ganpati idols. Doctors treating them said they had been stung by stingrays.

When stingrays strike!

* Stingrays are considered by experts to be docile creatures, only attacking in self-defence

* Most stingray-related injuries to humans occur to the ankles and lower legs, when someone accidentally step on a ray buried in the sand

* Stingray-related fatalities (in humans) are extremely rare, partly because a stingray's venom, while extraordinarily painful, isn't usually deadly -= unless the initial strike is to the chest or abdominal area.

* Once the stingray is in motion, its tail becomes a whiplike weapon with a poisonous barb sticking out of it.

