Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Devotees to gain Tuberculosis gyan with darshan

ganesh-chaturthi

Tuberculosis expert to spread awareness about the deadly disease at some pandals this Ganeshotsav

The expert will speak at pandals in Kurla and Ghatkopar. File pic

This Ganeshotsav, those going for Bappa's darshan to some pandals will get a lesson in tuberculosis diagnosis and care. A TB expert has decided to use the festival of the god of knowledge, to spread awareness about the deadly disease. Dr Rajendra Nanaware, a pulmonologist and former medical superintendent of Sewri's TB Hospital (the city's biggest civic-run TB hospital), has been granted permission for this by several pandals in Kurla and Ghatkopar.

"I have been given time slots by various pandals in these two areas to discuss TB. We [his team and himself] will mainly talk about the symptoms and diagnosis of TB, as we can reach a large number of people at one go," said Dr Nanaware. When asked why he chose these two areas in Mumbai, he said these areas record the highest number of TB cases every year.

"Many people are still not aware of government schemes to curb TB. Also, today, thanks to their lifestyle, more people are falling prey to TB, as their immune systems are getting weaker. There is need for proper nutrition to keep the body strong. We also wanted to reach out to younger people and these venues can help us do so." Rohit Borade, a pharmacist, will help Dr Nanaware in his initiative.

