Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Mumbaikars bid adieu to Gauri Ganpati at Dadar Chowpatty

Devotees in large numbers accumulate at Dadar Chowpatty to immerse Ganesh idols on Day 5 of Ganesh Chaturthi

Gauri Ganpati immersion at Dadar Chowpatty, Shivaji Park. All Pics/ Ashish Raje

Monday marked the fifth day of Ganpati visarjan (immersion) in Mumbai and across the country. Following the one and half day Ganesh Visarjan on September 14, the fifth-day immersion of Ganpati idols took place on 17 September. several household Ganpati's and pandal Ganpatis were immersed along with Goddess Gauri. This ritual is especially observed in Maharashtra

Goddess Gauri is believed to be Lord Ganesha’s sisters – Jyestha and Kanishta, who come looking for him. Two idols of Goddess Gauri are brought home and worshipped during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Some people also believe that Gauri is a form of Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha's mother. Gauri Puja is performed to welcome wealth and prosperity into the homes and lives of people. The first day is called Gauri Avahan where the Goddess is invited into the home. Gauri puja takes places on the second day and finally on the third day, the idol is immersed, and the process is called 'Gauri Visarjan'.

Dadar Chowpatty, Shivaji Park witnessed thousands of Gauri Ganpatis immersion this year as devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesh and his sisters with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya' filled the air!



The idols of Gauri is adorned with new clothes and ornaments especially the ones worn by married women like mangalsutra and toe rings on the day of Gauri visarjan



Gauri Ganpati immersion along with the idols of Lord Ganesha took place on the fifth day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Dadar Chowpatty, Shivaji Park on a large scale



Dadar Chowpatty is a popular place in Mumbai to witness Ganesh Visarjan on a grand scale. The fifth day of festival witnessed the immersion of the five days Ganpati idols along with the idols of Goddess Gauri who are also believed to be the sisters of Lord Ganesha



On the day of the visarjan, the idol of Goddess Gauri is offered vermillion and turmeric, a piece of cloth, money, betel leaves and nuts. After this, the idol is immersed in the water.



According to legends, it is believed that the two sisters of Lord Ganesha in the form of Goddess Gauri follow Ganesha to every home that he visits

