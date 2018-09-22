Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Seven FIRs against mandals flouting HC ban on DJ music

national

Court has banned music with DJ systems; three NCs also lodged against those observing Muharram with loud music

The Palghar police have registered seven cases against Ganesh mandals for going against a Bombay High Court ruling on playing music with DJ systems, during visarjan in Vasai division. The HC, on Friday, refused to provide relief to an association that sought permission to use DJs and loud music in the state this festive season.

Seven FIRs lodged

Additional superintendent of police, Vijaykant Sagar, told mid-day that the police had given a strict warning to the committee members of mandals about this. "It was candidly conveyed in the coordination committee meeting that action will be taken against those caught flouting high court directives on the DJ ban. Our officers in plainclothes were vigilant from day one. We have registered seven cases (FIR) at Manikpur, Valiv, Virar and Arnala police stations and the electronic instruments and DJ systems have been seized," said Sagar, who added that the violators were stopped mid-way before reaching the visarjan spots in Vasai division. He claimed the strict action against violators has deterred others from using loudspeakers and DJ systems during visarjan.

Cases under Sections 188 and 34 of IPC; sections 5, 6 of Maharashtra Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rule 2000; Section 15 of Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986 and relevant sections of Bombay Police Act have been registered in Vasai.

Sagar said seven non-cognisable (NC) offences have also been registered against Ganpati mandals at Tulinj and Valiv police stations, for exceeding the time limit of 10pm. "Three NCs have been registered against people observing Muharram with loud music," said Sagar.

Turning it down

Armed with decibel meters, police have been taking suo motu action against the violators. "Our police teams visit spots if anyone complains of a mandal playing high decibel music. But, we also face a technical problem, because by the time we reach the spot, they have turned down the music," said Gaurav Singh, superintendent of police, Palghar district.

The police held meetings before Ganeshotsav and Muharram to talk about the legal repercussions if rules are violated. Despite the cases, the police said these meetings have helped them spread awareness. "Assistant sub-inspectors and sub-inspector-level officers have been holding meetings with people in the Vasai division. Both Hindus and Muslims sit together to discuss matters, reflecting social harmony. The corner meetings are helping us a lot to reach out to people at large. Till Thursday, we have conducted 184 corner meetings with the people in Vasai," said Sagar.

