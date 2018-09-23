Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Tejukaya Cha Raja's visarjan photos, videos and more

ganesh-chaturthi

Catch all the photos of Tejukaya Cha Raja's visarjan process culminating the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Tejukaya Cha Raja's immersion procession started today at Lalbaug, Parel. All Pictures/Satej Shinde

Tejukaya Cha Raja is a popular Ganesh pandal in Lalbaug in Mumbai. It is believed that the pandal derives its name from 'Tejukaya' a popular personality from the British era who was known as 'Rao Bahadur Seth Shri Tejukaya J.P' and was a civil contractor by profession. The Ganesh Mandal, the organisers of Tejukaya cha Raja, also won the Mumbaicha Raja award in 2012.

Tejukaya Mansion Ganeshotsav Mandal is one of the biggest and most famous Ganesh mandal from Lalbaug. Tejukaya Cha Raja is also one of the popular Ganesh pandals that you must definitely visit.

Here are a few glimpses of the visarjan process of 'Tejukaya cha Raja's final journey:



Tejukaya Cha Raja leaves its place of residence as Mumbaikars bid final adieu to Lord Ganesha



Huge idols of Lord Ganesha from Lalbaug, Parel are seen on their way to immersion as chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' filled the air





In the file photo devotees are seen taking blessings and of Lord Ganesha on the day of Anant Chaturthi as Ganesh idols make their way to the immersion points culminating the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival



Ganesh visarjan day in Mumbai is all about dance, music, fanfare, and fervor. In the file photo, devotees are seen dancing and celebrating the visarjan with much energy and enthusiasm





Here's a 360-degree photo of Tejukaya Cha Raja:

For the smooth process of Ganpati visarjan, Mumbai Police has divided the traffic routes into three separate parts – a route for immersion processions, a route for the public who is returning from immersion points, and regular traffic routes. Mumbai's most famous Ganesh idol Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan procession started today morning at Lalbaug. 11 DCP-level officers and more than 80 others are deployed for the security of Parel's Lalbaugcha Raja alone.

