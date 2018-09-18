Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Vile Parle's Inspector Ganesha is a hit with devotees

ganesh-chaturthi

The Lord Ganesha dressed in police attire seated in a police officer's chair has been recreated by Inspector Rajendra Kane, who is famous for investigating actor Salman Khan's 2002 hit-and-run case

Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Vile Parle police station has been recreated by Inspector Rajendra Kane at his Andheri residence, with Lord Ganesha dressed in police attire seated in a police officer's chair.

Kane, 50, is famous for investigating actor Salman Khan's 2002 hit-and-run case and is currently inspector at Vile Parle police station. Always the innovator, Kane has also produced 150 short films to raise citizens' awareness of crimes, some of which have even been shown at cinema halls in the city.



Photo courtesy: Mid-day Reader



Ganpati also known as Ganesh Chaturthi is the most popular festival in Mumbai. The festival marks birthday celebration of Lord Ganesha. During Ganesh Chaturthi, colourful pandals are set up all over the city and the festival is celebrated for 10 days with great pomp and fervour.

