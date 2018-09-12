Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Viviana Mall's 'Gift Knowledge' campaign aids Signal Shala Kids

ganesh-chaturthi

Viviana Mall flags off a unique initiative to help kids from Signal Shala to aid in bestowing education

Lalbaughcha Raja. Pic/Representational Picture

As a part of Vision Viviana, Viviana Mall in its constant endeavour to empower the weaker sections of society has launched a unique program keeping with the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The community Ganesha installed at the Mall which is in its 6th year, is inviting devotees to donate stationery material instead of the traditional sweets and other offerings.

The offerings in form of bags, pencils, erasers, books, and other forms of stationery will be collected over the entire festive period of 7 days and will, in turn, be handed over to Signal Shala, India's first ever signal school for the underprivileged, that operates out of a shipping container under Teen Haat Signal flyover in Thane for children who earlier used to sell knick-knacks or beg at the traffic signal and Aarambh. The Mall authorities along with the retail outlets which are present in the mall have already contributed a considerable amount of stationery for the cause.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Rima Pradhan, Sr VP-Marketing, Viviana Mall said, “Since our inception, we have proceeded as a community centre, every opportunity we get we ensure that we bolster distinctive causes we believe in. Through Vision Viviana's #GiftKnowledge, this Ganapati, we aim to empower the kids of Signal Shala and Aarambh. And for the same, we anticipate your donations and offerings in the form of stationery.”

