Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbai gears up for the grand festival

Mumbai city's most awaited festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and the preparations have begun in full swing

Young boys and girls play instruments as thousands of devotees tap their feet marking the celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2019. Pic/Atul Kamble

One of the most awaited festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on September 2 and the preparations for it have begun in full swing. On this day, beautiful handcrafted idols of Lord Ganesha are welcomed at home and various public pandals across the city. Sculptures begin the making of the idols several months in advance before the festival. The sizes of the idols range from less than a foot to some being as tall as 60-70 feet. Once the idols are made, they are painted and embellished in various colours and dyes. Plaster of Paris (POP) is the most common material used to create Ganesh idols. However eco-friendly idols have also become popular in recent years.

While some sculptures use mud obtained from marshland to make the idols, several others use eco-friendly materials. Even the paints and embellish used are soluble and eco-friendly. They are also painted with natural dyes. Whether it is the homecoming of Ganesha idols or the emersion, live music is a must. Live music is played by beating traditional drums. Dhol-Tasha groups have already started conducting practices for the festivals in full swing. The energy and vibrant beats of the drums make the procession even more enjoyable.

No festival is complete without an elaborate spread of traditional sweets. Ganesh Chaturthi is also an occasion for feasting on 'modaks' (sweets) which are Lord Ganesha's favourite. A week before the mighty festival that lasts for 11 days, several outlets across the city offer mouth-watering varieties of 'modaks'. The traditional 'Ukadiche Modak' (steamed sweets) made with jaggery and coconuts is a must-try. Several other modern variants of this traditional sweet have also emerged over the years in the market. Mumbaikars look forward to celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi which is one of the most cherished festivals in the city.

