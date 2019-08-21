Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Police bans firecracker, forcible fund collection in Hyderabad
On Tuesday, the Hyderabad police said that devotees may land in trouble if they burst firecrackers or collect funds forcibly for religious functions during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations 2019 between September 2 and September 12 across the state.
The police have "strictly prohibited" bursting of firecrackers at public places and the forcible collection of 'Chanda' (contribution) by "anti-social elements" during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in order to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival.
Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the bursting of firecrackers at public places will be strictly prohibited between September 2 to September 12 during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in order to ensure that the festival runs peacefully without the public being disturbed.
Kumar further said that during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, some people take advantage of the public by forcibly collecting funds from them in the name of expenses for religious functions which cannot be allowed. He also said that the forcible collection of funds may create religious animosity and hatred among different communities and it may create a disturb the peace in the city.
Kumar said that the Hyderabad police prohibits forcible fund collection in the name of religion. However, Kumar also clarified that the police order does not apply on voluntary contributions for the organisation of ceremonies during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019.
With inputs from ANI
-
On Sunday, thousands of Mumbaikars woke up to get the first glimpse of two of Mumbai's most popular Ganesh idols, the Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, as the two idols made their way out of the workshop in Lalbaug and were taken to their respective pandals in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
Mumbaikars were treated to the first look at Khetwadi Cha Raja, which is one of the most famous and one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. Established way back in 1959, the Khetwadi Cha Raja is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon, Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
In pic: Khetwadi Cha Raja being taken in a procession through the streets of Lalbaug to its pandal in Girgaon in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is also called Ganpati, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year in Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra. Pic/Bipin Kokate
-
Thousands of devotees gathered outside the workshop in Lalbaug, Parel in order to get the first glimpse of their favourite Bappa. Pic/Bipin Kokate
-
Mumbaikars welcomed two of the most popular Ganesh Idols, Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, amidst chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as young and old tapped their feet to the beats of Dhol Tasha music while young girls were seen performing Lezim, which is a folk dance form of Maharashtra. Pic/Bipin Kokate
-
A devotee of Lord Ganesha is seen waving the flag of Shivaji Maharaj and leading the way as Chinchpokli Cha Raja makes its way to the pandal. Pic/Bipin Kokate
-
Besides Khetwadi Cha Raja, devotees were also lucky enough to get the first look of Chinchpokli Cha Raja which is also called as Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. This year, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani completes 100 years of being into existence. Pic/Bipin Kokate
-
The highlight of Chinchpoklicha Cha Raja was its 'Aagman Sohala', which welcomes lord Ganesha 10 days prior to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the pic, the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani is taken through a procession at Lalbaug in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
In this picture, young boys and girls play instruments as thousands of devotees tap their feet marking the celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2019. Pic/Atul Kamble
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Mumbaikars got a glimpse of the first look of Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani as the Ganesh idols were taken to their respective pandals in Mumbai. Thousands of devotees had gathered outside the workshop in Lalbaug in order to get the first look of the famous Ganpati idols of Mumbai. See pictures. (All Pictures Couresty/Atul Kamble and Bipin Kokate)
