Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Police bans firecracker, forcible fund collection in Hyderabad

On Tuesday, the Hyderabad police said that devotees may land in trouble if they burst firecrackers or collect funds forcibly for religious functions during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations 2019 between September 2 and September 12 across the state.

The police have "strictly prohibited" bursting of firecrackers at public places and the forcible collection of 'Chanda' (contribution) by "anti-social elements" during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in order to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the bursting of firecrackers at public places will be strictly prohibited between September 2 to September 12 during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in order to ensure that the festival runs peacefully without the public being disturbed.

Kumar further said that during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, some people take advantage of the public by forcibly collecting funds from them in the name of expenses for religious functions which cannot be allowed. He also said that the forcible collection of funds may create religious animosity and hatred among different communities and it may create a disturb the peace in the city.

Kumar said that the Hyderabad police prohibits forcible fund collection in the name of religion. However, Kumar also clarified that the police order does not apply on voluntary contributions for the organisation of ceremonies during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019.

With inputs from ANI

