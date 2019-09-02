Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Telangana welcomes Ganpati with fervour

national

Devotees arrived in large numbers for 'darshan' of Lord Ganesha at the Puliakulam Munthi Vinayakar Temple in Coimbatore. Pic/Twitter ANI

Citizens in Telangana, Hyderabad welcomed Lord Ganesha with open arms marking the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturti festival across the state and India. Devotees dressed in new clothes offered 'Undrallu' a rice delicacy of the state as they thronged the pandals to offer their prayers.

Idols of Lord Ganesha, from small to large, have been installed at homes, housing colonies, sarvajik pandals across the state for people to offer their prayers before the idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in lakes and rivers after the ten-day-long

celebration. While speaking to news agency PTI, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that about 25,000 Ganesh idols are expected to be installed across the state.

Former Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan and his wife Vimala also offered special prayers at the 61-foot-tall Ganesha idol at Khairatabad in Hyderabad. C Rajendran, the artist who made the tallest idol in the state said that 25 tonnes of steel and 15 tonnes of plaster of Paris and other materials were used to make the deity weighing nearly 40 tonnes. The deity, which is also known as Dwadashaditya Maha Ganapathi has 12 heads and 24 arms.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family also sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha by offering prayers at the Pragathi Bhavan. Besides Rao, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife Padmavathi, BJP Telangana President K Laxman and national general secretary Muralidhar Rao worshipped Lord also offered their prayers on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

With inputs from ANI

