Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Top 5 popular places to witness Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai

Today, every nook and corner of the city will be filled with the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' for one last time as Lord Ganesha will bid adieu after a taking residence for 10-long days. Ganesh Visarjan, which is an integral and an inseparable part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, is a sight to behold on the as idols of Lord Ganesha, big and small will make their way to various water bodies for the final immersion. Here's a list of top places across the city where you can witness Ganesh Visarjan in all its beauty and fervour.

Girgaon Chowpatty, Marine Drive:

When one speaks about Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai the first that thing crosses one's mind will be the iconic Girgaon Chowpatty. Girgaon Chowpatty or as it is popularly known as 'Chowpatty' is one of the most popular beaches of Mumbai located opposite Wilson college and joins the iconic Marine drive which is known to witness thousands of immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesh on the Ganesh Visarjan day. Most of the roads leading to the Girgaon Chowpatty remains closed during the occasion as the beach witness some of the biggest Ganesh Visarjan. Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Gallicha Raja, Tejukyacha Raja are some of the most popular Ganesh Idols which are immersed at Girgaon Chowpatty.

How to reach: As the roads will be packed with thousands of devotees and many Ganesh idols, it is advised to take a train till Marine Lines or Grant Road station on the Western Railway and then walk down to the beach which is about 10 minutes away from the station.

Juhu Beach/Chowpatty, Juhu:

Situated in the suburbs of Mumbai, the Juhu Beach is one of the most popular beaches of Mumbai and one that witnesses thousands every year during the Ganesh Visarjan day. Devotees from Juhu and its adjoining areas head straight to the beach with the idol of Lord Ganesha for its final journey after the 10-day long festival culminates on the Visarjan day. The Ganesh Visarjan procession starts by noon and goes on until the wee hours of the next day. With over thousands of people wading into the sea to immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha, the sight is to behold.

How to reach: All roads leading to Juhu beach will mostly be cordoned off by the Mumbai police to ensure smooth and safe immersion of the Ganpati idols. If you're planning to head to Juhu Chowpatty to witness Ganesh Visarjan then get off at Santacruz or Khar railway station on the Western Railway and board a local bus to reach the destination.

Versova Beach, Versova:

The Versova Beach, which is considered to be one of the cleanest beaches of Mumbai is located a few kilometres away from the popular Juhu Beach. Devotees of Lord Ganesha from Versova and the nearby areas throng the suburban beach with their Ganesh idols for its final journey as they bid adieu amidst music, dance, and revelry. The Versova Beach witnesses Ganesh Visarjan on a much larger scale.

How to reach: One can get off at the Andheri Railway station on the Western Railway and thereafter catch a local bus or an auto-rickshaw to reach the Versova Beach. The beach is about 20-30 minutes distance from the Andheri railway station but differs according to traffic.

Powai Lake, Powai:

Powai Lake, which is situated in the posh locality of Hiranandani, is another famous place where one can witness Ganesh Visarjan on a grand scale. Although not as famous as the Juhu Beach or Girgaon Chowpatty, Powai Lake witnesses lesser crowd for the immersion of Lord Ganesha.

How to reach: In order to reach Powai lake, get off at Andheri Station on the WR and then one can board a local bus to the spot of immersion in order to witness the grandeur of Ganesh Visarjan by the lakeside.

Gorai Jetty, Borivli:

Gorai Jetty is another place in Mumbai which is known to witness thousands bringing the idols of Lord Ganesha amidst dance and jubilant celebrations for its final immersion. People tapping their feet to music and Dhol Tasha Pathaks as they carry the idols of Lord Ganesh from their homes and colonies to the beach for immersion is a sight to witness. The Gorai jetty is a preferred immersion spot for people located in the suburban Borivli and its adjoining areas.

How to reach: With hordes of people visiting to Gorai Jetty, one is advised to get off at Borivli station on the Western Railway and then catch a bus or an autorickshaw in order to reach the place of immersion.

The Ganesh Visarjan process in Mumbai is one of its kind events, which you simply cannot miss.

