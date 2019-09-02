Search

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Twitter welcomes Lord Ganesha with zeal

Published: Sep 02, 2019, 10:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Devotees on social media welcome Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long festivities kicked off on Monday

Pic courtesy/Twitter

Mumbai's most awaited festival has arrived and during the 10-day-long festivities, a huge wave of devotees are expected to throng the pandals across the city to take the blessing of their revered Lord Ganesha. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of Ganesha, also known as the god of new beginnings.

This festival of togetherness and fun was started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals. Netizens on social media platform showered their love and enthusiasm to welcome the 10 day-long festival dedicated to Lord of Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that symbolises the cultural unity of the country and brings people together in an atmosphere of happiness. Dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha, the occasion is celebrated in many ways in different states.

