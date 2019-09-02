Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Twitter welcomes Lord Ganesha with zeal

national

Devotees on social media welcome Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long festivities kicked off on Monday

Pic courtesy/Twitter

Mumbai's most awaited festival has arrived and during the 10-day-long festivities, a huge wave of devotees are expected to throng the pandals across the city to take the blessing of their revered Lord Ganesha. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of Ganesha, also known as the god of new beginnings.

This festival of togetherness and fun was started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals. Netizens on social media platform showered their love and enthusiasm to welcome the 10 day-long festival dedicated to Lord of Ganesha.

This #MondayMorning #HappyGaneshChaturthi everyone ! May the god of wisdom &prosperity bring so much happiness in all our lives. May he bless our country , bring peace ,take away troubles, bring prosperity, togetherness and shower us with love. Everyone :#GanpatiBappaMorya !! pic.twitter.com/5z5ARhHFdC — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) September 2, 2019

à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤à¤£à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¢à¥à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾!



Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2019

Ganpati Bappa Morya!



Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



May the blessings of Lord Ganesh bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives. #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2019

Worshipping Lord Ganesha is an embodiment of divine faith removing all impediments from the path of our work. Wishes on " Ganesh Chaturthi "#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/mhk57ud49d — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) September 2, 2019

Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish all of you lots of luck, good health and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/xp9Vf0W2Kb — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 2, 2019

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all ðð pic.twitter.com/8PW1uaeYvW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2019

Om Sri Ganeshaya Namah ðð»Wishing you all a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/b7Oe45lw10 — Vilas Nayak (@VilasNayak) September 2, 2019

Lord Ganesha is our Mentor and Protector. May He enrich your life by always giving you great beginnings and removing obstacles from your life! #HappyGaneshChaturthi to each and everyone around the world! â¤#GanpatiBappaMorya ð pic.twitter.com/UdKHRNK03o — Shreya Sharma (@NationFirstOk06) September 2, 2019

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that symbolises the cultural unity of the country and brings people together in an atmosphere of happiness. Dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha, the occasion is celebrated in many ways in different states.

