Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Your Ganeshotsav Guide

sunday-mid-day

Here's a list of the top 5 Ganpati mandals to head to and why

The first-day look of Andheri Cha Raja for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival 2019

It's Ganpati season and with the Mumbai traffic rush, heading everywhere to watch the season in its full glory is not going to be physically possible. Here's a list of the top 5 Ganpati mandals to head to and why.

Chichpoklicha Chintamani

At over 20 feet high, this Ganesha cuts a tall figure. And why not? It's after all, in its 100th year. Established in 1920, the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal was set up by a local group of men. Even today, collections don't come from large groups but from the homes of the locals. The Ganesh idol sit unders the Chichpokli flyover.



Tejukaya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Trust

Ocean pollution has been a major concern for Mumbai during the Ganpati festival. While, many homes have been bringing in eco-friendly idols home over the last few years, this year for the first time, the city will see 22x19 feet idol made of papier mâché. The idol was commissioned by the TSGT, in the Lalbaug area. Its vice-president Ashish C Rampure said been quoted in the IANS as saying, "The idol is stone-hard but can easily dissolve in water, barely within an hour.”

Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaum

The first time that Ganeshotsav became a publically celebrated festival was in the late 19th century when freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak, wanting to foster community spirit, helped set up the Ganpati at Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaum. Two years ago, the Ganesh mandal celebrated its 125th anniversary.

The GSB Seva Ganesh mandal, King's Circle

Set up by a community that has made Mumbai its home and prospered here, the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Community's Ganpati is is made of eco-friendly clay and is adorned with pure gold. The mandal was founded in 1954. The best part is, there's no dhinchak music here and the it's only traditional Indian musical instruments used in south Indian temples that are played here.

The Jolly Boys Eco-Friendly Pandal, Bandra Reclamation

As with previous years, this year too this Bandra West Pandal, has kept an eco-friendly Ganpati. Made of papier mache, the Ganpati, says Sujay Bhonsle a member of the mandal, "The Ganpati is much lighter than others. Not many large pandals like using eco-friendly material because the finishing is not great. But, using papier mache, makes it lighter as well. Where POP Ganpatis could weigh as much as 500 kg, ours weighs 100 kg including the wire frame." In addition, no crackers are burst at this pandal, reducing the sound pollution and use of gulal (for guests) has also been reduced because of its toxicity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates