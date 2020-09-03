Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 122 Compass SUVs create 162 feet Ganpati idol
September 1, 2020, marked the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This year, the festival was a low key affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While chants of 'Ganapati Bappa Morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya' still echoed, a stunning video of a giant Ganpati idol created with cars has taken netizens by storm.
Automobile company Jeep India had a unique Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year at its Ranjangaon plant, located near Pune, used 122 units of the Jeep Compass SUVs to create one of its kind and never seen before Ganpati idol.
Watch the stunning video here:
Inspired by the greatest remover of obstacles, we found a way to celebrate safely, smartly and in a way that only Jeep can. Happy #GaneshChaturthi— Jeep India (@JeepIndia) September 1, 2020
#MyBigGanesha #GanpatiBappaMorya #Ganeshotsav #AnantChaturdashi #OIIIIIIIO #Jeep #JeepIndia #TheresOnlyOne #ItsAJeepThing pic.twitter.com/7fluphyQ5g
In the video, the company used 122 Compass SUVs and managed to create a 162 feet long, 185 feet wide Ganpati idol. It took the Jeep Company drivers about 8 hours to position the cars and nearly 50 hours to plan and execute the idea.
The staff at Jeep India company also performed aarti of the giant idol of Lord Ganesha
Interestingly, the company also ensured that the Ganpati idol was picture-perfect in terms of colour and proportion. What's more? All of this was done by following COVID-19 norms and social distancing rules as the cars were driven out and positioned one after the other.
While sharing the video on Twitter, Jeep India said they found a way to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival safely, smartly, and only in a way that Jeep could do it. After creating the giant Ganpati idol, the staff at the plant also performed a puja.
Since being shared, the video has collected over 73,000 views and nearly 6,000 likes. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Struck the emotional connect and a lasting one," while a second user wrote, "Heartfelt thanks from all of us for making the festival special during COVID times." A third comment read, "Wow!! Great Job. Appreciate it!!
Here's how tweeple reacted:
#GanpatiBappaMorya ðÂÂÂðÂÂ©ðÂÂÂThanks @JeepIndia for this gesture. I feel proud and honored that we chose Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit pic.twitter.com/LJWFQPJfsx— Shivendra Jha (@Indianacumen) September 2, 2020
Amazing ad !— MSK (@KulkaMsk) September 2, 2020
It was just unthinkable to come up with a figure of Lord Ganesh ji with jeep units.
Struck the emotional connect and a lasting one.
Simply loved it !!
Kudos to your team.
Loved your ad ..wish i can afford your brand too . Not yet but may be in few years .— Prawesh Kumar (@prawesh1984) September 2, 2020
Will follow you on twitter .
Thanks to all your employees , management and global leaders to come up with such creative feeling you demonstrated .
Regards
This is called advertisement . pic.twitter.com/vVG4ao3eWZ— Bhola Bhandari (@ManishP68078696) September 2, 2020
Excellent , respect for the brand went up way high today.— ðÂÂÂï¸Â GajKesari ðÂÂÂï¸Â (@0mNam0) September 2, 2020
Heartfelt thanks from all of us for making the festival special during COVID times.
Well Done Jeep India— Raju (@sakht_boy) September 2, 2020
Ganpati Bappa Morya ðÂÂÂ
Kindly send me one Jeep compass as prasadam..it would be a great blessing ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— hemanth kini (@hkini19) September 2, 2020
Excellent and pleasure to watch this creativity.@JeepIndia— Gaurav Gupta (@GAURAVGUPTA2001) September 2, 2020
Mad Respect for such gesturesâÂ¤ï¸Â.— Vijay Shukla (@__ViKS7__) September 2, 2020
Hope your sales sky rocket.
