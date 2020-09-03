Search

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 122 Compass SUVs create 162 feet Ganpati idol

Updated: 03 September, 2020 10:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The company used 122 Compass SUVs and managed to create a 162 feet long, 185 feet wide Ganpati idol

A screengrab of the video shows Ganpati idol created by using 122 SUVs
A screengrab of the video shows Ganpati idol created by using 122 SUVs

September 1, 2020, marked the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This year, the festival was a low key affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While chants of 'Ganapati Bappa Morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya' still echoed, a stunning video of a giant Ganpati idol created with cars has taken netizens by storm.

Automobile company Jeep India had a unique Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year at its Ranjangaon plant, located near Pune, used 122 units of the Jeep Compass SUVs to create one of its kind and never seen before Ganpati idol.

Watch the stunning video here:

In the video, the company used 122 Compass SUVs and managed to create a 162 feet long, 185 feet wide Ganpati idol. It took the Jeep Company drivers about 8 hours to position the cars and nearly 50 hours to plan and execute the idea.

Face-Mask-Aarti
The staff at Jeep India company also performed aarti of the giant idol of Lord Ganesha

Interestingly, the company also ensured that the Ganpati idol was picture-perfect in terms of colour and proportion. What's more? All of this was done by following COVID-19 norms and social distancing rules as the cars were driven out and positioned one after the other.

While sharing the video on Twitter, Jeep India said they found a way to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival safely, smartly, and only in a way that Jeep could do it. After creating the giant Ganpati idol, the staff at the plant also performed a puja.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 73,000 views and nearly 6,000 likes. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Struck the emotional connect and a lasting one," while a second user wrote, "Heartfelt thanks from all of us for making the festival special during COVID times." A third comment read, "Wow!! Great Job. Appreciate it!!

Here's how tweeple reacted:

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 03 September, 2020 10:00 IST

Tags

ganesh chaturthiganpativiral videosoffbeat videoshatke newspunepune newsmumbai guide

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK