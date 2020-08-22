Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Aarti performed at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

As 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday amid COVID-19 outbreak, a grand aarti of Lord Ganesha was performed in several parts of the country, including at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

#WATCH Maharashtra: 'Aarti' being performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/5LBmeX0Ij4 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Priests also performed aarti at Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune and the Ganesh Temple in Delhi's Connaught Place.

#WATCH Delhi: Priests offer prayers at a Ganesha Temple in Connaught Place on #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/f4DFBcuXmF — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

#WATCH Maharashtra: Morning 'aarti' and prayers being offered at Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi in Nagpur on #GaneshChaturthi, today. pic.twitter.com/6OGQaYHg7d — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

#WATCH Maharashtra: Morning 'aarti' and prayers being offered at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune on #GaneshChaturthi, today. pic.twitter.com/G8VyOZm0IY — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

On the occasion, the temples and Ganpati idols are beautifully decorated. Devotees are visiting the temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. However, the number of people visiting the temples is less number as compared to previous years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

At the temples, priests were seen following COVID-19 protocols, covering their faces with mask and maintaining social distancing. 'Hawan' was also performed in several temples amid chanting of mantras.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has urged people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a low-key manner and avoid crowding in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also urged the Muslim community members to observe Muharram, which falls in the month-end, in a simple manner and avoid gatherings, an official statement said.

The government has also issued guidelines regarding Ganeshotsav celebrations, saying that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing idols.

It said the heights of Lord Ganesh idols installed by sarvajanik (community) mandals and at household-level should be limited to 4 feet and 2 feet, respectively, this year.

The statement said all mandals (associations) need to set up mandaps (decorated temporary covered structures) in line with the policies formulated by municipal corporations or the local administration.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav is to be celebrated in a simple manner this year, so there should be no pomp in the decorations by sarvajanik mandals or individuals installing idols in homes, the statement quoted Deshmukh as saying.

The government said people should possibly worship idols made of metals, marbles or other elements instead of installing conventional ones this year.

If the idols installed are made of clay or are eco-friendly, then those should be immersed at home itself, the statement said. Idols should be immersed at a nearby artificial pond if it is not possible to immerse them at homes, the statement said.

If possible, the send off of idols should be postponed until the time of immersions of idols installed during Maghi Ganeshotsav or during the month of Bhadrapad 2021, that is, next year.

Health-related advertisements should be displayed during the 10-day festival to help people keep themselves safe and avoid the infection, the government said. It urged mandals to undertake health initiatives instead of organising cultural programmes.

The government said mandals should try to arrange for online darshan of Lord Ganesh's idols. It said mandaps be disinfected, thermal screening be arranged for and physical distancing related norms be strictly adhered to by devotees turning up at mandaps to seek darshan of the elephant-headed God.

Meanwhile, people across India are making unique and eco-friendly Ganpati idols.

Dr Aditi Mittal, a resident of Surat, made a Ganpati idol with dry fruits on the occasion. "I made this idol with dry fruits with the shells still on. It will be kept at a COVID-19 hospital. After the puja, the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital," she said.

Gujarat: Dr Aditi Mittal, a resident of Surat made Ganpati idol with dry fruits for #GaneshChaturthi.



She says, "I made this idol with dry fruits that have shell & it will be kept at a COVID hospital. After puja the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital" pic.twitter.com/AupCOURiuj — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

An organisation based in Gujarat's Vadodara has made eco-friendly 'Vedic Ganesha idols' for the occasion. Mukesh Gupta, the director of Kamdhenu Gau Amrita, said the eco-friendly Ganesha idols would benefit the environment as they can be dissolved in water or be used as fertilisers.

(With inputs from agencies)

