Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: After Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani calls off Ganpati celebrations

Every year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated with enthusiasm and funfare in Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra. But this year, due to the global pandemic wreaking havoc in the state, big Ganesh associations have called off or postponned the celebrations.The Ganesh Chaturthi festival starts around August 22 this year.

After the G.S.B Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and Lalbaugcha Raja cancelled the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, another big mandal Chinchpoklicha Chintamani has decided to forgo the festival in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani of Parel has decided to cancel the Ganpati celebrations this year due to deadly virus. The move comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested Ganesh Mandals in Mumbai to opt for shorter idols and keep the pandals smaller.

This year, the organisers have decided to forgo the customary 22 feet plaster of paris idol, and instead will worship a small silver figurine of Lord Ganesha kept in their office. Earlier, the organiser called off the 'aagman' and 'paat pujan' ceremonies, which draws large crowds.

The Chinchpoklicha Chintamani is also popularly called as Chinchpoklicha Cha Raja and every year, the highlight of its Ganpati Idol is its 'Aagman Sohala', which welcomes lord Ganesha 10 days prior to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking to Times of India, Chintamani's vice-president Praneel Panchal said, "It took five-six meetings of our core committee to arrive at this hard decision. We are an old, responsible mandal and wish to set an example for others. Lakhs of worshippers arrive for darshan. Since it will become impossible to maintain social distancing, we will curtail public rituals and confine pujas to small gatherings."

While there will be no celebrations, the mandal has decided to organise health drives and COVID-19 test camps throughout the year. The association will also donate medical equipment's to civic hospitals, organise blood donation drives and felicitate over 100 corona warriors.

Chintamani's Idol-maker Reshma Khatu said, "As per scriptures, we cannot reduce the height of the puja moorti. The Chintamani idol is itself the puja moorti." The Chinchpokli Cha Raja was founded in 1920 by the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal. This year, the pandal completes 101 years of being into existence.

Address: Chintamani Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, A/3, Progressive Building, Dattaram Lad Marg, Chinchpokli, Mumbai. The pandal is located near the Chincpokli railway station



Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news