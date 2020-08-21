Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: BMC sets up idol collection centres for immersion

To deal with the issue of Ganpati idols immersion which are not within 2 km of natural or artificial immersion spots, BMC will set up seven to eight collection centres in the area, including mobile Ganesh collection centres.

The BMC is going to set up 167 artificial lakes, four times more than earlier years and there are 70 natural immersion spots, including beaches. It has also urged citizens to immerse idols at home as much as possible and not go to immersion spots beyond 2 km. There are over one lakh households and 10k sarvajanik Ganesh idols in the city. "To deal with the immersion issue, BMC will start mobile as well as stationary collection centres where people can deposit their idols. The BMC will do the immersion process as per rituals," said a BMC officer. These centres will be set up in ward offices, on open vacant places, near the pandol of sarvjanik Ganesh mandals etc.

BMC already clarified that the people from Containment Zones can't go outside for immersion and has given permission to set up temporary immersion spots within the premises of sealed buildings. All those who take part in the procession have to wear a masks, use sanitiser and follow social distancing norms.

