Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: BMC starts accepting online applications, drafts special rules for COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the process of accepting online applications from various Ganesh Mandals across the city for the celebration of Ganeshotsav 2020. BMC has also made it mandatory for Ganesh Mandals in the city to submit an undertaking about having taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their areas. This year BMC has started accepting online applications from July 10, 2020, and applications will be accepted till August 19, 2020. Considering the prevalence of corona all over the world, the corporation has given some additional terms and conditions to Ganesh Mandal this time. Ganesh Mandals have to give undertaking along with their applications for permission.



There are about 12,000 small and large public (Sarvajanik) Ganeshotsav Mandals under the jurisdiction of BMC. BMC has mandated that the height of the idol to be installed this year for public Ganeshotsav will not be more than 4-feet. It is important to follow the rules of social distance in Pandals (tent). Further, the pandals have to be sanitised thrice in a day. Sanitisers to the workers and other persons shall also be provided by the Mandals



As a special case this year, there should be a ban on offering prasad/offering flowers and garlands to prevent the spread of coronavirus. There will be a ban on temporary stalls for the sale of flowers, garlands and prasad. These are set up every year in the vicinity of Ganesh Mandap and on the adjoining roads.



Lastly, no such things shall be done during the festival of Ganeshotsav which can spread the coronavirus. Otherwise, if any violation is found then strict action will be taken under the Infectious Diseases Act, 1897, National Disaster Prevention Act, 2005 and Indian Penal Code, 1860.

