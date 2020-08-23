Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Here's how Siddhant Chaturvedi welcomed bappa

Given the current circumstances, everyone is celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi at home, adhering to all safety norms. Yet, the celebration calls for a close time with family where everyone welcomes Ganpati. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also welcomed Ganpati on Saturday, as the celebrations took place in his society premises.

Taking to his social media, Siddhant posted a picture of the murti and beautiful decorations as he wrote, "Shri Ganeshaya Namah (sic)".

View this post on Instagram à¥¥ à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤Âà¤£à¥Âà¤¶à¤¾à¤¯ à¤¨à¤®à¤Â à¥¥ ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) onAug 22, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

Looking festive ready in yellow kurta attire, Siddhant stood with folded hands in front of the idol.

On the work front, Siddhant has a host of films lined up starting with Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s untitled next and the recently announced film ‘Phone Bhoot’.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news