Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Mandals seeking to set up pandals down by a third

A number of guidelines have been issued by the BMC for Ganpati pandals this year. FILE PIC

The number of sarvajanik mandals seeking BMC's permission to put up pandals has decreased by over one third this year. As compared to last year, only 63 per cent — 2,350 — mandals applied for permission. Of these, 1,820 applications have been approved, 256 rejected and 274 are being processed.

There are around 12,000 sarvajanik mandals that set up Ganpati pandals. After the high court made it mandatory to get permits for erecting pandals on the road, most shifted theirs to open spaces. Around 4,000 mandals usually apply for permits with last year's number being 3,718 and 2,737 getting the permissions.

Though applications are lesser this year, the proportion of permits granted is almost the same as last year. Out of 2,350 applications, 77 per cent have been approved, last year's rate was 73 per cent.

"We have instructed all mandals to follow COVID-19-related guidelines during the celebration," said a BMC officer.

The BMC has set rules such as the height of the idol being restricted to 4 feet, preventing crowds and maintaining social distancing, limiting the no. of people in the procession for immersion to 10 and doing it in nearby artificial lakes only.

Naresh Dahibavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, said, "The number of mandals has not decreased too much. Besides, the number of mandals celebrating Ganeshotsav on open spaces and grounds is already is large. There may not be a grand celebration this year but almost all mandals are ready to welcome their favourite god."

