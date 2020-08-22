Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: May his arrival to each our homes mark a new beginning, says Urvashi Rautela

During the 11-day-extravaganza of Ganesh Chaturthi, people get together on the street and dance on drumbeats and Ganesh songs. With colourful processions, massive Ganpati idols are set up in pandals. Sweets and prayers are offered to welcome Ganpati. As the festival celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesh, there is happiness and excitement unfurled within everyone. During the pandemic, Bollywood celebs are being at home and taking all necessary precautions, but not forgetting to send out their love and blessings for the fans.

Wherein Bollywood celebrity Urvashi Rautela is in Hyderabad and shooting her Telugu Debut film Black Rose, Urvashi Rautela said "May Lord Ganesh descend on this Earth and put an end to all the miseries, struggles, sufferings, and problems we have faced during this COVID-19 pandemic. May his arrival to each of our homes mark a new beginning in our lives, filling us with joy, hope, confidence, and courage to march forward successfully. Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty, and love through this world."

She further added, "May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always. May Lord Ganesha bestow you with power, destroy your sorrows, and enhance happiness in your life."

