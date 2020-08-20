Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Ponds on wheels for Mumbai's senior citizens

The visarjan raths, which will have in-built artificial ponds, will also be decorated like Ganesh mandals. Pc for representation

This year Ganpati visarjan will be a breeze for senior citizens in the city, as large trucks with inbuilt artificial ponds (visarjan raths) will reach their doorsteps for the ritual. The initiative, led by the Mumbai division of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), has been named Visarjan Aaplya Dari (visarjan at your doorstep).

Speaking to mid-day, Tajinder Singh Tiwana, president-BJYM (Mumbai), said, "We thought of this idea after we got many calls from senior citizens in the city, requesting help for Ganesh idol immersions, as their children work abroad. Most of them live in Mumbai alone."

He said trucks, which otherwise carry sand and other construction material, have been hired for the purpose. The carrier space of the vehicles will be converted into makeshift artificial ponds and decorated.

'Making it easy'

When asked why it was only meant for senior citizens, Tiwana said, "In view of the pandemic, children below 10 years and senior citizens continue to be the most vulnerable. Most elderly people in the city want to perform immersions as per Hindu rituals. So in order to make the process easy for them, we will take the artificial ponds to their doorstep. This initiative will also protect them from the virus."

He added, "We will also be helping the police and civic body through this initiative because it will reduce the number of people visiting immersion sites and lessen the chances of the virus spreading."

Decentralised process

Speaking about how one could avail the service, he said, "We have decentralised the process and have ensured that every constituency gets one visarjan rath. We will also launch a helpline number for every constituency."

As of now, a total of 36 visarjan raths have been identified, which will be used.

"We will try and increase the number of raths in certain areas as per the convenience and requirement of people. The raths will be decorated like ganesh mandals. We have prepared the roadmap for the visarjan that happens after one-and-a-half days. We also have plans to continue this for the rest of the immersion days," Tiwana said.

36

Total no. of visarjan raths that has been identified

