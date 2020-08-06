Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shraddha Kapoor urges people to be eco friendly

Shraddha Kapoor has always been vocal about preserving the nature and has always fought for preserving the rights of wildlife as well. As Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, Shraddha took to her social media to urge her followers to celebrate an Eco friendly Ganesh Chaturthi to reduce pollution that is caused by immersing statues in the water that are made of Plaster Of Paris.

Shraddha shares an informative video on her Instagram story and wrote, “PLEASE WATCH THIS. Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and it’s my request to all those who celebrate the festival and bring Ganpati Ji home to please please be ECO FRIENDLY (sic).”

Previously Shraddha also took a stand to urge our countries lawmakers to make stricter laws against animal cruelty. The actress has also been a part of several animal protection campaigns in the past like lending her voice for a video on banning Zoo’s. The actress also turned vegetarian and tries to help stray animals whenever she can.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news